Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) CFO Frank J. Bilban Sells 5,000 Shares

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $297,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WIRE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.56. 97,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.23). Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 100.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 53.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65,589 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 523.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Wire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.