Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) CFO Frank J. Bilban Sells 5,000 Shares

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $297,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of WIRE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.56. 97,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.48.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.23). Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Wire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.
About Encore Wire
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.