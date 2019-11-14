Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Receives Reduce Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their reduce rating on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ECPG. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.17.

ECPG stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. 1,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.25. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $355.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 615.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 3,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

