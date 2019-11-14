Emx Royalty (CVE:EMX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Emx Royalty Corp (CVE:EMX) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.78, 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 17,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 14.69. The stock has a market cap of $150.12 million and a PE ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.73.

Get Emx Royalty alerts:

Emx Royalty (CVE:EMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.07 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director David M. Cole purchased 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,310.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,269,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,163,337.34. Insiders purchased 34,262 shares of company stock valued at $61,260 in the last quarter.

About Emx Royalty (CVE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Emx Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emx Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.