Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Trading Down 2.5%

Empyrean Energy Plc. (LON:EME) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.85 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.85 ($0.10), approximately 44,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 990,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.05 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 million and a PE ratio of 12.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.95.

About Empyrean Energy (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

