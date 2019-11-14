ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €6.00 by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. ElringKlinger presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €5.14 ($5.98).

Shares of ETR ZIL2 traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €8.14 ($9.47). 254,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €4.29 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of €8.36 ($9.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $515.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of €6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.70.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

