Elliot Coin Reaches Market Cap of $6,702.00 (ELLI)

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded down 51% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Elliot Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Elliot Coin has a total market cap of $6,702.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded 76.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elliot Coin alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000252 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Elliot Coin

ELLI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 26,541,109 coins and its circulating supply is 25,926,406 coins. The official website for Elliot Coin is elliotproject.org . Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot

Buying and Selling Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elliot Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elliot Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elliot Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elliot Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.