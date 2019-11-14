electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

ECOR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.48. 337,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. electroCore has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.42.

ECOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities cut electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. electroCore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,737.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 43.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

