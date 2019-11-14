Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Edison International by 111.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Edison International by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 1,931.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,052,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,745 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,266,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 62.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,504,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,833,000 after acquiring an additional 966,848 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.52. 85,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96. Edison International has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $76.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

