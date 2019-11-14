eBitcoin (EBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,972.00

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One eBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. eBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $189,304.00 and approximately $1,972.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00242484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $128.22 or 0.01468367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035709 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00147574 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About eBitcoin

eBitcoin’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

