Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 552,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 27,796 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period.

Shares of EXG opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $8.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

