Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Position Reduced by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.

NYSE EFR opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

