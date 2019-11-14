Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.80 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,637,000 after acquiring an additional 341,062 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 269,454 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 118,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $32.71.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
