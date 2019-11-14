Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.80 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,637,000 after acquiring an additional 341,062 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 269,454 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 118,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $32.71.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

See Also: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.