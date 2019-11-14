Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,325,078 Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325,078 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Bloom Energy worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 722,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 37.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 55,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $189,207.26. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 86,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $294,364.84. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,638 shares of company stock valued at $514,721. 36.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $613.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.56 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 601.92%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

