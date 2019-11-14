Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of BWA opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

