Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $798,000 Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 482,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 100,013 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.98.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,300. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $41.60 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 88.16%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

