Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Cigna by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $190.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.57 and a 200 day moving average of $161.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 target price on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.84.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.