DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Downgraded by TheStreet

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DXC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,158. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,291,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 655,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 155,191 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $799,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

