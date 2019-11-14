DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

DXC traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,025,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 23.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,824 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 35.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,254,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 133.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,773 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,041,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,913,000 after acquiring an additional 56,096 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,308,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,471,000 after acquiring an additional 626,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

