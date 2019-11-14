DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.27% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 38,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTF stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

