DWF Group PLC (LON:DWF) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

DWF Group PLC (LON:DWF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from DWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DWF stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.37. DWF Group has a 52-week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 127.70 ($1.67).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services to multinationals, government and public sector bodies, and high net worth individuals in the areas of corporate, litigation, and real estate practice groups.

