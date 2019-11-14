Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Trading Up 5.5%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 5,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 61,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.