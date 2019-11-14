Dougherty & Co Comments on Manitowoc Company Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. Dougherty & Co has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.27 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $561.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16. Manitowoc has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $20.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Manitowoc by 513.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Manitowoc by 20.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Manitowoc by 264.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 104.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

