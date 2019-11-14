Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-$0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLB. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised Dolby Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,647. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $71.77.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $500,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $904,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.