Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.42 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised Dolby Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $65.54. The company had a trading volume of 315,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,647. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $71.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $500,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $904,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.