Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DIN. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. MKM Partners began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.57. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $26,394.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at $513,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 515.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 133.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.