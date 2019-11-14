Digiwage (WAGE) Trading Down 37.6% This Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $12,335.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00748865 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030255 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

