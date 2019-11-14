Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 11972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $22.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.29.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John B. Green sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $191,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $128,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,180 shares of company stock worth $686,868. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,347,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

