Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.06 million.

DSSI traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.97. 224,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,739. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Diamond S Shipping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

