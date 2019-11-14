DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of DMAC stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,878. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 12.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

