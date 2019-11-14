Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLG. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.73 ($47.36).

ETR DLG traded down €0.81 ($0.94) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €45.53 ($52.94). 307,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of €19.12 ($22.23) and a 52 week high of €44.98 ($52.30). The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

