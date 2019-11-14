Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €35.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DWNI. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.38 ($44.63).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €34.71 ($40.36). The company had a trading volume of 823,208 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.04. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

