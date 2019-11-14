Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €19.40 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €19.40 ($22.56) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.57 ($19.27).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €15.13 ($17.59). The stock had a trading volume of 9,481,023 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.08). The business’s 50-day moving average is €15.56 and its 200 day moving average is €15.19.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

