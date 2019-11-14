DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DEUTSCHE POST A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.