DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

DPSGY stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

