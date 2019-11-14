Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €155.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €137.90 ($160.34).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €136.35 ($158.55) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €140.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €130.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion and a PE ratio of 26.87. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 1 year high of €145.95 ($169.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

