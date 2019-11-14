Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €80.00 Price Target

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

SAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.23) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.06 ($89.60).

SAX traded up €0.25 ($0.29) on Thursday, hitting €73.40 ($85.35). The company had a trading volume of 75,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -516.90. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a 12-month high of €75.75 ($88.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.66.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

