Desjardins Weighs in on Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Chu forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 107.62%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEPT. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NEPT traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,111. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $328.39 million, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.86. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $6.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

