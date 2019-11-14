Desire One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last week, Desire has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Desire has a total market cap of $7,859.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,722.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.39 or 0.02132535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.39 or 0.03207956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00682214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00753053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00419689 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011531 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,626,674 coins and its circulating supply is 10,026,674 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

