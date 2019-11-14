Dennis J. Martin Sells 40,000 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FSS opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.06 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSS. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

