Denarius Market Cap Reaches $511,375.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Denarius coin can now be bought for about $0.0772 or 0.00000885 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Denarius has a total market cap of $511,375.00 and $519.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Denarius has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000216 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,622,804 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.