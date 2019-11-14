Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.26.

Shares of DE stock opened at $175.67 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,925,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,510,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 20,513.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,609,000 after buying an additional 3,132,451 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,781,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,873,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $392,652,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,773,000 after buying an additional 207,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

