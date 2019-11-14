Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Raises Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 150.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,894,000 after acquiring an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 25.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 213,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 59,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.42%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $52,930.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,477.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,395 shares of company stock valued at $158,388 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

