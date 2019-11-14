Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Has $380,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 805.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

NYSE FE traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $46.92. 28,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,978. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

