Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 316,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 163,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

GILD stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.54. 129,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,383. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,494.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,288 shares of company stock worth $1,108,682. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

