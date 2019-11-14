Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Acquires 3,012 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after buying an additional 100,692 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 7,350 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

