Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 332938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DDOG. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 525,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,175,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 571,280 shares of company stock valued at $15,271,460 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $28,600,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $1,916,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

