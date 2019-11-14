DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides broad-based network access solutions. The company provides solutions which consist of broadband access, ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical LAN and software defined networks. Its trademarks consist of DASAN Zhone Solutions and the DASAN Zhone Solutions logo. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc., is headquartered in Oakland, California. “

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DZSI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.67 million, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities analysts forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 240.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.