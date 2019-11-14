DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 325.50% and a negative net margin of 248.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DarioHealth stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 308,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.71% of DarioHealth as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

Featured Story: Support Level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.