Dale L. Fuller Buys 10,000 Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Stock

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Director Dale L. Fuller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OTCMKTS SCOR opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $23.89.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. COMSCORE’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in COMSCORE during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in COMSCORE during the first quarter worth about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in COMSCORE during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in COMSCORE during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in COMSCORE during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCOR. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Aegis set a $6.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. COMSCORE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

