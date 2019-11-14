Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,171 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FRC opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.32. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $79.42 and a 12 month high of $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.90.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $837.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

